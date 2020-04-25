Doria Davis Born: August 15, 1974 Died: April 22, 2020 Doria (Blanton) Davis, 45 years old, of Round Lake and more recently of Richmond passed away on Wednesday April 22nd, 2020. She was a great woman of kindness, faith, and love. Doria was born on August 15, 1974 to Jack Blanton Sr. and Andrea Blanton of Round Lake. She was united in marriage with Matthew Davis on October 18, 1997. Together, they had 2 children. She spent much of her life being a stay at home mother for her children, but more recently when her mother got sick, she began to care for her. The true calling placed on Doria's life was to care for others. Doria was most known for her kindness and need to serve. She never met a stranger, anyone who needed, or sometimes didn't know they needed, a friend; she was there. In joy, in sorrow, in the good times & in the bad. Doria was a friend to all. If it was a stranger in the grocery store or a new visitor at church, she was the first one to show the love of Jesus. She also loved to serve in any way possible; cooking meals for people, helping you move, buying little gifts that made her think of you, or anything to do with giving. She gave to others till the very last moment of her life. She was always willing to help out with the biggest or smallest task; even if it was watching every family's dog. The only thing Doria loved more than people was Jesus. Her love for the Lord and her church were great. You could always catch her driving around town in her red car, with her Christian music blasting. Every Sunday morning, she was in church worshiping with her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. She survived by her husband, Matthew Davis; siblings, Jack (Stacey) Blanton of McHenry, Walter Blanton of Antioch, Duane (Madeline) Blanton of McHenry, Tami (Tim) Robison of Spring Grove, and Rick (Cheri) Dechow of McHenry; two children, Andrea Davis of Wauconda and Zechariah Davis of Richmond; 14 nephews & nieces; 4 great-nephews & great-niece. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Doris Spagnola and Clara Blanton; great-nephew, Owen; and most recently her mother, Andrea Blanton. Matthew 6:33 "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well." A Celebration of life is to be determined for a later date. For information please call the funeral home 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.