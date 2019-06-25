Doris A. Brennan



Born: December 5, 1925; in Ringwood, IL



Died: June 20, 2019; in McCullom Lake, IL



Doris A. Brennan, 93, of McCullom Lake, IL, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 while in the company of family members, at her residence. She was born in Ringwood, IL on December 5, 1925, a daughter of the late Oliver and Leona (Kelley) Lawrence.



She was married to William V. Brennan on June 21, 1947, in Crystal Lake and he passed away Dec. 14, 2010. She and her husband owned and operated Noisy's Tavern in Richmond, from 1969 to 1980. She also worked at Target for six years. She was a former member of Richmond Lions Club, member of VFW Post #4600 in McHenry and an avid Cubs fan who lived to see them win the World Series.



Doris is survived by a daughter, Sandi (Oscar) Coss, of McHenry, IL; a son,William R. (Leslie) Brennan, of Largo, Fl; six grandchildren Susan Gordon-Thompson, William Thompson, Ryan, Quinn and Justin Brennan and Amanda Garrelts plus 12 great grandchildren.



She was preceded by six sisters Helen Wick, Mina Van Dusen, Esther Joslin, Amy Van Dusen, Barbara Lawrence, Jeannette Klavuhn and four brothers James, Russell, Kenneth and Milton.



Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday June 30, 2019 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St, Richmond. The memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be in Ringwood Cemetery at a later date.



Memorials to the family would be appreciated.



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019