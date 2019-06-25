Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
(815) 678-7311
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
View Map
Doris A. Brennan


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris A. Brennan Obituary
Doris A. Brennan

Born: December 5, 1925; in Ringwood, IL

Died: June 20, 2019; in McCullom Lake, IL

Doris A. Brennan, 93, of McCullom Lake, IL, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 while in the company of family members, at her residence. She was born in Ringwood, IL on December 5, 1925, a daughter of the late Oliver and Leona (Kelley) Lawrence.

She was married to William V. Brennan on June 21, 1947, in Crystal Lake and he passed away Dec. 14, 2010. She and her husband owned and operated Noisy's Tavern in Richmond, from 1969 to 1980. She also worked at Target for six years. She was a former member of Richmond Lions Club, member of VFW Post #4600 in McHenry and an avid Cubs fan who lived to see them win the World Series.

Doris is survived by a daughter, Sandi (Oscar) Coss, of McHenry, IL; a son,William R. (Leslie) Brennan, of Largo, Fl; six grandchildren Susan Gordon-Thompson, William Thompson, Ryan, Quinn and Justin Brennan and Amanda Garrelts plus 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded by six sisters Helen Wick, Mina Van Dusen, Esther Joslin, Amy Van Dusen, Barbara Lawrence, Jeannette Klavuhn and four brothers James, Russell, Kenneth and Milton.

Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday June 30, 2019 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St, Richmond. The memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be in Ringwood Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019
