Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Doris Ann Rosing


1934 - 2019
Doris Ann Rosing Obituary
Doris Ann Rosing

Born: October 11, 1934; in McHenry, IL

Died: October 8, 2019; in Riverwoods, IL

Doris Ann Rosing of Johnsburg passed away peacefully on the 8th of October just 3 days short of her 85th birthday.

She was born the loving daughter of George R. and Helen (Blake) Justen.

She married the late Donald E. Rosing at St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry on May 14, 1955. They were married 52 years.

Doris Ann was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Church and had a strong faith to guide her through life.

She had many dear friends and loved talking about her time as a Switch Board Operator in McHenry and working at Bolgers Drug store. She also sold Avon and Real Estate for years.

Doris Ann loved music (especially Christmas Carols). She had many instruments and played them all, she was an incredible artist and crafter. She loved to crochet and knit, the color Purple, costume jewelry, and her many pets.

Doris Ann is survived by Curtis (Anita) Rosing, Gary (Marilyn) Rosing and Doreen Freund; grandchildren Jason (Melissa) Lauer, Justin (Estea) Lauer, Graham (Nicole) Rosing, Amanda Rosing, Kayleigh (Billy) Stiles, Andrew (Jessica) Rosing, Kyle Sytsma, and Aaron Rosing and seven great grandchildren, a sister Carol (Jim) Weiland and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Doris Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Rosing, on June 9, 2007; brothers, Robert A. Justen, on August 8, 1988, and Dennis H. Justen, on September 3, 1988; a sister, Denise J. Thompson, on February 3, 2017; and a granddaughter, Autumn, on January 9, 1991.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes in the funeral home, Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m, after which we will leave in procession for the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church St, Johnsburg, IL 60051.

Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Johnsburg, IL.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Doris Ann on her Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
