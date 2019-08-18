|
|
Doris Frances Basel
Born: June 18, 1924; in Wilburton, OK
Died: August 15, 2019; in Aurora, IL
Doris Frances Basel passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born June 18, 1924 in Wilburton, Oklahoma to Paul and Mary Gris. After the loss of her father, a coal miner, her two oldest sisters moved to Illinois to pave the way for her mother and family's transfer to Chicago. Doris met her future husband, of 50 years, Harold F. Basel and married on April 21, 1951, in Chicago. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, on August 4, 2002.
In 1961, the family, now including four daughters, moved to McHenry, Illinois, where she resided until 2013. In McHenry, Doris learned how to drive, lovingly cared for her family, along with working full time. She retired from McHenry Hospital in 1989. She was a hard worker and loved to serve and cook for her family and friends. Doris was known for her excellent Sunday dinners and delicious baked goods. Her signature banana nut bread, often served as thank you gifts to helpful neighbors and family.
She was a faithful member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in McHenry, IL and loved sitting up front where she could hear the sermon.
Family was most important to Doris and she loved spending every minute she could with her children and grandchildren.
Doris will forever be remembered for her humble, servant's heart. She took every opportunity to help those in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her four daughters: Donna (William) Smith, Wonder Lake, IL; Jane (Paul) Callahan, Downers Grove, IL; Shirley (Kevin) Kennedy, Sugar Grove, IL; and Sandy (James) Mathey, Woodstock, IL; 11 grandchildren: Brian (Laurie) Smith; Rebecca (David) Heckman; David (Jenna) McCafferty; Nick (Chrissy) Mathey; Brandon (Illyse) Kennedy; Jillian (Stan) Gradomski; Megan (Rebin) Shah; Mark Kennedy; Thomas Callahan; William (Grace) McCafferty; Julie Kennedy; 21 great grandchildren: Sidney, Tristan, Brendan, and Kaylee Smith, Garrett and Grant Heckman, Ella and Bryce McCafferty, Hannah, Avery, Teagan, and Nicholas Jr. Mathey, Camilla and Levi Kennedy, Megan, Chandler, Ashton, Brayden and Liliana Gradomski, Ian and Emmy McCafferty.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Gris, infant grandson, Craig Michael Smith; five sisters: Monica Gris, Verna (Casey) Leonard, Helen Gris, Pauline (Joseph) Urbanick, and her twin, Dorothy (Phil) Klapicz; two brothers: Paul Gris and Joseph (Lorraine) Gris.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 10 am until 1 pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:30 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N Richmond Road, McHenry. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Seasons Hospice and the caretakers, Becky and Bob at Neighbors Next Door.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialmchenry.com
For more information, you may contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019