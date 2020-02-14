Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Doris G. Berner

Doris G. Berner Obituary
Doris G. Berner

Born: April 8, 1925

Died: February 8, 2020

Doris G. Berner, 94 of Wonder Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Journeycare Care Center in Barrington, Illinois. She was born April 8, 1925 in Chicago, to her parents Emil and Selma Bessa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Thomas Berner; her two Step-sons: Tom Berner Jr and Larry Berner; her sisters: Allene, Selma, Harriet; her brother Emil and her best friend Betty.

Doris lived most of her life on the Northwest side of Chicago. She graduated from Carl Schurtz High school in 1942. She married Thomas Berner in 1947. Together they eventually moved to their summer home in Wonder Lake in 1968. She worked as a supervisor at Prem Magnetics in Johnsburg, Illinois until she retired at the age of 70.

Doris is survived by her loving children: Nancy Ryan and Kenneth (Victoria) Berner; beloved grandchildren: Lenny Wotring, Kim (Salvadore) Hernandez, Jason (Carrie) Berner, Jeremiah (Julie) Berner and Stacey Torres; adoring great-grandchildren, Colin, Trevor, C.J., Tanner, Emily, Will, Emma, Braeden, Jorydyn, and Jaelyn. She is further survived by her wonderful nephew Ron, (Judy) Block and two nieces: Barbara, (Dennis) Gillespie and Maria (Al) Longano.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, Illinois and will continue on Monday February 17, 2020 from 10:00 until the time of service at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, located on Route 14

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Journeycare for their dedication, care, and skills they provided during her life. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Journeycare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL.

For more information, call 815-385-0063 or visit at www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
