Doris I. Rudsinski
Born: September 26, 1919; in Greenwood, IL
Died: July 6, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Doris I. Rudsinski, 100 of Marengo and formerly of Union, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hearthstone Manor, Woodstock. Born Sept. 26, 1919 in Greenwood, IL the daughter of Henry and Leitha (McIntyre) Morton. Graduated from Elgin High School and married her loving husband Arthur Rudsinski on Aug. 19, 1938 in Elgin. They were married 69 years when he passed away in 2008. Doris and Arthur farmed in Franklinville and Union for many years and together raised 3 beautiful children. She loved to dance, eat ice cream, play cards and was an original member of the Mystery Pal Card Club. Doris was an avid cook and loved to find new recipes, especially Jello Salads. She worked on the farm, IMC in the office for several years and at Interserve Packaging. A faithful member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Union for 70 years where she was very active in the women's circle and choir. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandma, she will be missed deeply.
Survivors include her children, Douglas, Gary (Judy) and Linda (Jerry) Havens; grandchildren, Jill (Rick) Crabbe, Jim (Deb) Rudsinski, Garrett(Deb) Havens, Grant (Jennifer) Havens, Erin Rudsinski, Sara Rudsinski; great grandchildren, Heather Havens, Katie Crabbe, Sarah Crabbe, Cade Havens, Emerson and Lewis Havens; sister, Marion Wetta; and brother, John Morton.
Preceded in death by her husband Art; brother, Bob and many sisters/brothers-in-law.
Visitation Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:30-11 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 17824 Jefferson Street, Union, IL.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family memorial service and inurnment will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for a fund to be established at the church. Express online condolences at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
. John Freund/Erika Freund Directors, 847-683-2711.#7-683-2711.