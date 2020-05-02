Doris Mary Andreas
Born: January 27, 1936; in McHenry, IL
Died: April 29, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Doris Mary Andreas (nee Bauer) passed away Wednesday night, April 29 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 84. Her high school sweetheart and husband of almost 67 years Duane was at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Ben and Katie (Freund) Bauer, her brothers Eugene and Roman, and sister Terry (Bauer) Wilde. Her family was one of the original St Mary's 1890 parishioners (Peter M. Freund). She is survived by her three sons Dean (Jane), Dirk (Jennifer), and Dana; four grandchildren Jennifer (Jim) Curtis, Don, Jessica, and Aidan Andreas; two great grandchildren Samuel and Remington Curtis.
A private mass will be held at 10am on Monday, May 4 at St Mary's Church in McHenry. The mass will be live-streamed on Facebook. Interment will take place at St John the Baptist in Johnsburg at 11:30am. Respects to Doris and condolences to the family can be made by participating in an auto drive-thru at the cemetery until 1:30pm. From your car you can converse briefly with the family by phone who will be seated under a canopy. To maintain social distancing, mourners will need to remain in your vehicles. A more detailed obituary can be found at colonialmchenry.com along with a link to the livestream. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Mary's.
Born: January 27, 1936; in McHenry, IL
Died: April 29, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Doris Mary Andreas (nee Bauer) passed away Wednesday night, April 29 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 84. Her high school sweetheart and husband of almost 67 years Duane was at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Ben and Katie (Freund) Bauer, her brothers Eugene and Roman, and sister Terry (Bauer) Wilde. Her family was one of the original St Mary's 1890 parishioners (Peter M. Freund). She is survived by her three sons Dean (Jane), Dirk (Jennifer), and Dana; four grandchildren Jennifer (Jim) Curtis, Don, Jessica, and Aidan Andreas; two great grandchildren Samuel and Remington Curtis.
A private mass will be held at 10am on Monday, May 4 at St Mary's Church in McHenry. The mass will be live-streamed on Facebook. Interment will take place at St John the Baptist in Johnsburg at 11:30am. Respects to Doris and condolences to the family can be made by participating in an auto drive-thru at the cemetery until 1:30pm. From your car you can converse briefly with the family by phone who will be seated under a canopy. To maintain social distancing, mourners will need to remain in your vehicles. A more detailed obituary can be found at colonialmchenry.com along with a link to the livestream. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Mary's.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 2, 2020.