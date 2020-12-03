Doris Mae Anthony



Born: July 7, 1929



Died: November 29, 2020



Doris Mae Anthony, age 91, of Belvidere, IL., passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Maple Crest Nursing Home.



She was born on July 7, 1929 in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of Rueben and Clara Bassuener. She married Donald E. Anthony on September 7, 1947.



She is survived by her children, Pamela Nash and Annette (Dave) Krawczyk along with grandchildren Brett Nash, Joseph Nash (Danielle), Hannah Krawczyk (Phil), Kevin Krawczyk (Courtney) and great grandchildren, Benjamin Nash and Monica Krawczyk.



Doris was preceded in death by her husband in 1970, her parents and brothers (Jerry & Henry Bassuener) and sister, MaryAnn Bowen.



It was her wish to be cremated. There will not be any memorial service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store