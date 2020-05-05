Doris McGinn
Born: September 24, 1928
Died: April 23, 2020
Doris McGinn, (nee Guenther), age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Doris was born September 24, 1928 in Park Ridge, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Lillian Guenther. Doris grew up in Park Ridge with her younger brother, Kenneth, and older sister, Elaine. She attended 1 year at Carroll College then worked as a business secretary in Chicago. Doris married James McGinn of Chicago on November 19, 1949. Their wedding mass was performed by Doris' uncle, Father "Ben" Guenther.
Doris and Jim raised their 6 children in Des Plaines and then in Arlington Heights. With her outgoing nature and love of planning, she was a natural organizer of neighborhood social events in the growing subdivision and was involved in her children's school, sports, and activities.
Doris enjoyed playing card games, particularly bridge and UNO. "Dorie" has resided for ten years in Crystal Lake, most recently at The Fountains. She leaves behind many dear friends.
Doris is survived by her children, Sharon (Michael) Chakoian, Lynn Brackensick, James (Beverly) McGinn, Dawn (Jeff Hedger) Anderson, and Glen McGinn; grandchildren, Jeff, Mark, Natalie, Britton, Kristen, Kendra, Jim, Bryan, Ciara, Kyle, Ryan, Danielle, Travis, Brock, Claire, Caleb, and Neil; and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James E. McGinn, son Keith McGinn; sister, Elaine; and brother, Ken.
Memorial donations in Dorie's name can be made to Catholic Charities.
Services for Doris will be held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to, Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.