Doris McGinn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris McGinn

Born: September 24, 1928

Died: April 23, 2020

Doris McGinn, (nee Guenther), age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Doris was born September 24, 1928 in Park Ridge, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Lillian Guenther. Doris grew up in Park Ridge with her younger brother, Kenneth, and older sister, Elaine. She attended 1 year at Carroll College then worked as a business secretary in Chicago. Doris married James McGinn of Chicago on November 19, 1949. Their wedding mass was performed by Doris' uncle, Father "Ben" Guenther.

Doris and Jim raised their 6 children in Des Plaines and then in Arlington Heights. With her outgoing nature and love of planning, she was a natural organizer of neighborhood social events in the growing subdivision and was involved in her children's school, sports, and activities.

Doris enjoyed playing card games, particularly bridge and UNO. "Dorie" has resided for ten years in Crystal Lake, most recently at The Fountains. She leaves behind many dear friends.

Doris is survived by her children, Sharon (Michael) Chakoian, Lynn Brackensick, James (Beverly) McGinn, Dawn (Jeff Hedger) Anderson, and Glen McGinn; grandchildren, Jeff, Mark, Natalie, Britton, Kristen, Kendra, Jim, Bryan, Ciara, Kyle, Ryan, Danielle, Travis, Brock, Claire, Caleb, and Neil; and 18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James E. McGinn, son Keith McGinn; sister, Elaine; and brother, Ken.

Memorial donations in Dorie's name can be made to Catholic Charities.

Services for Doris will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to, Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences pleasevisit, www.davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved