Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Handren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Vanecek Handren


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Vanecek Handren Obituary
Doris Vanecek Handren

Born: September 17, 1924; in Omaha, NE

Died: October 6, 2019; in Carmal, IN

Doris Vanecek Handren, 95, of Carmel, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away October 6, 2019. She was born September 17, 1924 to Frank and Anna Vanecek in Omaha, NE. She married Ralph M. Handren, Jr. on March 2, 1946 in Omaha. Ralph preceded her in death on October 14, 2013. Doris graduated from Central High School in Omaha, NE in 1942 and Lindenwood College (now University) in 1944.

Survivors include her three daughters and son-in-laws, Sharon and Brent Harman of Carmel, IN, Debra and Rick Barchard of Hiawatha, IA, and Marcia and David Boone of Carmel, IN; five grandsons, Mike (Sara) Barchard, David (Erica) Harman, John Barchard, Alex Boone and Eric Boone; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Jack and Colin Barchard. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Marjorie Long and Bernice Randall.

Services will be private. She will be interred at Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake, IL.

The family thanks the staff at Hooverwood Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for their care and support during this time.

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Condolences may be made at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.