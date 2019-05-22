Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Dorn David Lungwitz

Born: January 20, 1934; in Redgranite, WI

Died: May 19, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Dorn David Lungwitz, age 85, of McHenry, passed away on May 19, 2019 at JourneyCare in Woodstock. He was born to Valentine and Iva (Taylor) Lungwitz on January 20, 1934 in Redgranite, WI. Dorn married Elizabeth Van Nest in McHenry on October 22, 1988.A 30-year resident of McHenry, Dorn was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and worked in the construction industry for 60 years. A true outdoorsman, Dorn enjoyed boating on the Fox River, snowmobiling in Wisconsin, hunting, and fishing. In high school, he was known as "Hot Rod" for racing his car on a dirt track. He loved a good brandy, spending time with his beloved family, and watching the sunset with Beth.

Dorn is survived by his wife, Beth Lungwitz; his children, Jane Batchen of Lincolnshire; Mark (Tracey Hall) Lungwitz of Tampa, FL; Julie (Mike) Goodman of Mundelein; Jennifer (Paul) Werner of Lawrence, KS; his grandchildren, Emily (Eric) Ludlow; Matt Johnson; Eric (Tiffany) Goodman; Elizabeth Goodman; Chez Gaspercic; Ananda (Kameron Luyt) Lungwitz; Gray Werner; Jillian Werner; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; and siblings, Pete, Jack, and Nancy.

The visitation will begin on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Habitat of Humanity at 305 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock, IL 60098.

For information, please contact the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for his family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 22, 2019
