Dorothy Ann Pahr



Born: July 26, 1930



Died: May 22, 2019



Dorothy Ann Pahr (nee Mahoney) born July 26, 1930 in Chicago, IL passed away in her home in McHenry, IL on May 22, 2019 surrounded by her children.



She is survived by 6 of her 7 children, Helen (Robert) Kerwin, Mary (Sam) Bender, Robert Pahr, Nanette (Lester) Johnson, Michael Pahr and Denise Pahr. Her son John E. Pahr passed away in September 2007. She is also survived by 18 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.



Dorothy was the daughter of the late James J. and Helen J. (Kahoun) Mahoney and the sister of 3 brothers, the late James (Madeline) Mahoney, Donald (Barbara) Mahoney and Kenneth (Joan) Mahoney.



Dorothy enjoyed playing pinochle and other games with family and with her many friends at the McHenry Senior Center.She was an avid reader and loved cooking for her family. She had a quick wit, bright smile and sharp sense of humor.



In honoring Dorothy's wishes there will be a private service for her family.



Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2019