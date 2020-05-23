Dorothy Elaine Heggen
Dorothy Elaine Heggen

Born: April 18, 1925; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 10, 2020; in Phoenix, AZ

Dorothy Elaine Heggen was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 18, 1925 to Carl and Minnie Paeth. She passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dorothy married her husband, Jack, in 1951 and together they raised their two children in Streamwood, Illinois. Dorothy worked at home most of her life as a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed several years working as a library clerk at Tefft Junior High School. She and Jack were charter members of Advent Lutheran Church in Streamwood. Dorothy loved her cats, nature, travel, and a good book.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 1992. She is survived by her son Carl (Conny) Heggen, daughter Karen (Bill) Roberts, and stepgrandson Tyler Roberts.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date, at which time she will be laid to rest in Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park, Illinois.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.
