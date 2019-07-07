DOROTHY G. WALTER



Born: February 1, 1918



Died: June 30, 2019



Dorothy G. Walter, 101, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Long Lake, Illinois to Louis and Theresa Tonyan on February 1, 1918.



She was the second of seven children. She was raised on a farm in the days of horses and buggies, sleds, and wagons! She met the love of her life Herman Walter and they were married at St. Thomas Church in Crystal Lake on October 28, 1939. They began their married life in Long Lake and eventually moved to Crystal Lake to buy their first home and raise their family. Dorothy was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed bowling and crocheting. She made her home the center of family gathering and everyone knew their door was always open! She won many awards for her crocheting and blessed those around her with beautiful doilies, tablecloths, and bedspreads. She was still crocheting at age 100! She was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary every day. She was always there to work next to Herman to build their home in Crystal Lake and their beloved cottage in Land O' Lakes. She enjoyed fishing and loved her NORTH home, which she went to every summer until age 100!



Dorothy will be missed by her children, Dolores Walter and Richard (Carla) and her three grandsons, Richard (Cheri), Andrew (Carie), and Scott (Alison). She was privileged to know and love four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Aaron (Scott), Nicholas and Olivia (Andrew). She also leaves her brother, Jim, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, and her siblings, Everett, Harold, Oliver, Charles, and Agnes.



Visitation will be from 9:30am to 11am on Tuesday, July 9 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First St., Cary. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am. Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4215 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL 61108.



