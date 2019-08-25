|
|
Dorothy G. Glass
Born: December 14, 1922; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 21, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Dorothy G. Glass, age 96 of Cary, passed away August 21, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. She was born December 14, 1922 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Eva Gruber.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Donna Webb, her grandchildren: Elizabeth Williams, Catherine Webb and Sarah (Matthew) Schroeder as well as her great grandchildren: Tristan Williams, Tegan Williams Marcus Williams and Kara Schroeder. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Neilon Glass and two sisters, Elizabeth Powers and Patricia Wille.
There will be a visitation for Dorothy on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St. Cary, beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. In Dorothy?s memory memorials would be appreciated to: Lydia Home, 4300 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, Il 60641.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 25, 2019