Dorothy J. Norum
Born: October 06, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 02, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Dorothy J. Norum, age 82, passed away in Barrington, with her daughter by her side, on Monday, September 2, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Chicago on October 6, 1936.
During her early years, Dorothy was a dispatcher for the Arlington Heights Police Department and later worked and retired as a dispatcher for the Island Lake Police Department. She also owned and operated 6 Pines Wildlife. Dorothy was the matriarch of the family; they meant the world to her and her to them. She will be sorely missed by many.
She is survived by her loving children: Deb Steinbraker, Scott (Brenda) Allen, Jeff Allen, Greg (Amy) Allen; cherished grandchildren: Jason (Heather) Allen, Ashley (Shawn) Hansler, Whitney Steinbraker, Matthew, Joshua, Jenelle, Jeff, Nikki, Kasie, Nina, Jack, Corey, Brandyn, Melanie; adoring great-grandchildren: Jordon, Jacob, Wyatt, Alaric, Olivia and many nieces, nephews and cousins
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Norum; grandson, Keith Allen and brother Elmer "Red" Heron.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 5, 2019