Dorothy J. Reinboldt
Born: September 4, 1922; in Humphrey, NE
Died: November 10, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Dorothy J. Reinboldt, age 98, of McHenry, IL passed away at White Oaks Memory Care on November 10, 2020.
She was born on September 4, 1922 in Humphrey, Nebraska, the daughter of John and Mary Fuchs. She married the love of her life, Vernon Reinboldt, on October 22, 1949 in Humphrey, Nebraska.
Dorothy lived a full life with family and friends and spent many weekends fishing in Montello, Wisconsin. She was a Cubs and Bears fan who spent many hours watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Dorothy was known for her great apple pies and her love for a good game of euchre while enjoying a beer. Dorothy was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in McHenry for over 70 Years.
Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Linnea) Reinboldt of Dahinda, Illinois; Don (Judy) Reinboldt and Mary Lou (George) Thorsen of McHenry, Illinois; and Alvin (Melany) Reinboldt of Lisbon, Iowa. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; as well her sisters; Dolores Weiser of Columbus, Nebraska and Sr. Elisabeth Fuchs OSF of Colorado Springs, Colorado and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, in 2010, her parents and siblings, Fred, Walter, Paul and Baby Joseph Fuchs, Francis Weingart, Helen Pitzen, and Theresa Wemhoff.
Funeral Visitation will take place at on Monday November 16, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry IL. Funeral Mass will be on November 16, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in McHenry. The service will be live-streamed on www.stpatrickmchenry.org
. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery in McHenry, IL.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
111 S. Alpine Road Suite 307, Rockford, IL 6118 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society 525 W. Monroe St. #900 Chicago IL 60661.
The family would like to thank all her wonderful caregivers over the past two years who cared for her at home and at White Oaks.
Due to current restrictions, 25 people will be allowed within the funeral home and a single time. Everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing protocol while inside of the funeral home. We welcome everyone who would like to attend but ask that you make your visit brief in order to allow for everyone in attendance to be able to have an opportunity to show their support for the family.