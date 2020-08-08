1/1
Dorothy Jean Lund
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Jean Lund

Born: July 3, 1931

Died: July 20, 2020

Dorothy Jean Lund (nee Vlk), age 89, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020.

Dorothy was born on July 3, 1931 in Berwyn, IL to Florian and Marie Vlk. She was a diehard Cubs fan. Dorothy loved, and was loved, by many friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Deb (Corky) Staehler and Lew (Pam Nazar) Possehl; grandchildren, Rob Beck, Jeff (Sarah) Beck, Erin Possehl, Lewis (Samantha) Possehl, Renee (Jason) Busse; great-grandchildren, Oren Beck, Olivia Beck, and Elliot Busse.

Preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bill Possehl; and brother, Richard Vlk.

A memorial visitation for Dorothy will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1pm until the time of service at 3pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity or to your local United Way.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved