Dorothy Jean Lund
Born: July 3, 1931
Died: July 20, 2020
Dorothy Jean Lund (nee Vlk), age 89, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020.
Dorothy was born on July 3, 1931 in Berwyn, IL to Florian and Marie Vlk. She was a diehard Cubs fan. Dorothy loved, and was loved, by many friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Deb (Corky) Staehler and Lew (Pam Nazar) Possehl; grandchildren, Rob Beck, Jeff (Sarah) Beck, Erin Possehl, Lewis (Samantha) Possehl, Renee (Jason) Busse; great-grandchildren, Oren Beck, Olivia Beck, and Elliot Busse.
Preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bill Possehl; and brother, Richard Vlk.
A memorial visitation for Dorothy will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1pm until the time of service at 3pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
or to your local United Way.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.