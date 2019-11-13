|
Dorothy Kirsch Fankhauser
Born: September 26, 1924
Died: October 28, 2019
Dorothy Kirsch Fankhauser, 95, passed away at her home on October 28, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Syracuse, NY, to James and Agnes Kirsch but grew up in Oak Park, IL. She earned her bachelor's in home economics from Iowa State. She worked in Sears' test kitchens until she married John in Oak Park in 1953. They soon moved to Des Plaines. Dorothy was a substitute teacher for Maine Township until moving to Cary, where she designed kitchens at Kitchen Wholesalers. Her "retirement" was spent managing John's law office.
The environment was important to her. She was also a strong advocate for democracy, serving as an election judge for many years.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Dorothy was a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Plaines, where she served as an elder. Later, she was very involved at Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Schober; brothers, James and Robert; and grandson, Vaughn Fletcher.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 66 years, John; sister, Mary Browne; son, Robert (Karen); daughter, Margaret Fletcher (Clint); granddaughter, Kelly; and grandsons, Brett (Tori), Joel (Megan), and Austin Fletcher.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 11 AM Saturday, November 23, at Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church, 8505 Church Street, Crystal Lake, IL.
If desired, memorial donations can be made to Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church at rclpc.org.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019