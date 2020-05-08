Dorothy Kowalski
Dorothy Kowalski

Born: March 9, 1941

Died: May 6, 2020

Dorothy "Dottie" Kowalski, 79, of Huntley, died peacefully, May 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma and Alzheimer's disease.

A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated, and burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Mary Catholic Church. Everyone is encouraged to leave the family a message, share a memory or record a video message at www.defiorefuneral.com

Dottie was born March 9, 1941 the daughter of Oddy and Paula Alsbury. On August 13, 1960 she married Casimir Kowalski. Dottie had a great sense of humor even till the very end. She loved to dance, sing, and fish. Bingo, slot machines and traveling to Vegas were also things she enjoyed very much. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Casimir of almost 60 years. She is survived by her children, Laura (Tim) Munks, Kathy (Julie Draves) Kowalski, Brenda (Tim) Berndt, Cas (Jennifer) Kowalski, by her grandchildren, Jamie, Katie, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Ashley, Payton, Jordan and by her step grandchildren, Tessa, Tristan, Tianna and by her sister, LuElla Byrne.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents and by her sisters, Helen, and Martha.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. The entire family is in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Karen
Classmate
