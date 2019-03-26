Dorothy L. Jenkins



Born: August 4, 1928



Died: March 23, 2019



Dorothy L. Jenkins, 90, a long-time resident of Pistakee Highlands, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born August 4, 1928, in Chicago, to Harold and Clara (nee Franke) Weld.



Dorothy was a family woman. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Her ever-growing family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed every minute she had them around her.



She loved to make people laugh and was always ready to tell you her favorite joke. Some of her fondest memories were the vacations with her family. She belonged to American Legion Post 703 for over 50 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church for many years longer.



Dorothy will be deeply missed by her dear children, Diane (Robin) Putnam of Lake Villa, Robert (Sherry) Jenkins of McHenry, Donald (Sharon) Jenkins of Spring Grove, and John (Renee) Jenkins of McHenry; her grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Mayenschein, Kelly Lindgren, Mathew (Viviane) Lindgren, Nicole (Patrick) Carrick, Christopher Jenkins, Jason (Stacey) Sabotta, Donald (Michelle) Jenkins, Kristen (Miguel) Hernandez, Stephanie (Jake) Butler, Gregory (Nicole) Jenkins, Michael (Erin) Jenkins and Steven (Anne) Jenkins; her great-grandchildren, Samuel, Rachael, Mathew, Justin, Aliyah, Seth, Robert, Maverick, Bianca, A.J., Bryan, Madison, Brooklyn, Remi, Cosima, and her 16th great-grandchild who is expected to arrive in October.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; her parents Harold and Clara Weld; and her brothers, Dale and Donald Weld.



Visitation will be held Wednesday March 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and resume Thursday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. until the 9 a.m. prayer service at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W Church St., Johnsburg. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Dorothy's name to the (to donate online ), or the (to donate online www.lung.org).



