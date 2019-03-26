Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Jenkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy L. Jenkins Obituary
Dorothy L. Jenkins

Born: August 4, 1928

Died: March 23, 2019

Dorothy L. Jenkins, 90, a long-time resident of Pistakee Highlands, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born August 4, 1928, in Chicago, to Harold and Clara (nee Franke) Weld.

Dorothy was a family woman. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Her ever-growing family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed every minute she had them around her.

She loved to make people laugh and was always ready to tell you her favorite joke. Some of her fondest memories were the vacations with her family. She belonged to American Legion Post 703 for over 50 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church for many years longer.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her dear children, Diane (Robin) Putnam of Lake Villa, Robert (Sherry) Jenkins of McHenry, Donald (Sharon) Jenkins of Spring Grove, and John (Renee) Jenkins of McHenry; her grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Mayenschein, Kelly Lindgren, Mathew (Viviane) Lindgren, Nicole (Patrick) Carrick, Christopher Jenkins, Jason (Stacey) Sabotta, Donald (Michelle) Jenkins, Kristen (Miguel) Hernandez, Stephanie (Jake) Butler, Gregory (Nicole) Jenkins, Michael (Erin) Jenkins and Steven (Anne) Jenkins; her great-grandchildren, Samuel, Rachael, Mathew, Justin, Aliyah, Seth, Robert, Maverick, Bianca, A.J., Bryan, Madison, Brooklyn, Remi, Cosima, and her 16th great-grandchild who is expected to arrive in October.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; her parents Harold and Clara Weld; and her brothers, Dale and Donald Weld.

Visitation will be held Wednesday March 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and resume Thursday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. until the 9 a.m. prayer service at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W Church St., Johnsburg. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Dorothy's name to the (to donate online ), or the (to donate online www.lung.org).

You may leave online condolences at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
Download Now