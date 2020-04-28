Dorothy Marie Balentine Born: October 19, 1933; in Mauston, WI Died: April 25, 2020; in Jefferson, WI Dorothy Marie Balentine, age 86, of Sharon, WI passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI. She was born the eldest of nine children to Chester Abraham and Grace Bertha (Schwanz) Forsyth on October 19, 1933 in Mauston, WI. She was united in marriage to Clifford D. Balentine on August 20, 1956 in Sardis, MS. Dorothy worked alongside her husband, Cliff throughout their nearly 64 years of marriage. Together they started Balentine Tree Trimming. They also later owned and operated the Balentine Grill in downtown Sharon. Dorothy quickly became known as the "Pie Lady" for making several fresh pies every morning. She was always up for any adventure that Cliff came up with. For the past 30 plus years she was co-owner, secretary, and bookkeeper for Balentire Tire Service. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Cliff; daughter, Micky (Jim) Wolfgram; grandson, Michael (Diana Lincicum) Key; brothers, Phillip Forsythe, Chester Forsythe, Jr., LeRoy "Pete" Forsythe, and Dennis Forsythe; and sisters, Helen Walther and Janet Hardt; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Karen Nokes and Marion Powell. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings a private family service will be held for Dorothy. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, WI. There will be a public Celebration of Dorothy's Life at a later date. You can check with Cliff, Micky, Michael, or the funeral home website for updates regarding the celebration service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Dorothy's name, Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or visit alz.org. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.