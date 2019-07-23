Dorothy Mary Gallaugher



Born: April 24, 1929



Died: July 20, 2019



"Dotty" Gallaugher of Crystal Lake, died peacefully at JourneyCare Woodstock surrounded by the love of her family.



Dotty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose proudest accomplishment was her family. After raising her family she worked at Carson Pirie Scott for 17 years and was a long time member at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Dotty enjoyed cooking, her BBQ ribs, potato salad, and Rice Krispie treats were family favorites. Always enjoying time with family and friends, she loved a party and a glass of sweet red wine. She was a good listener and always wanted to hear about you and your family. She will be truly missed my many and always have a special place in our hearts.



Dotty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard whom she married July 31, 1948 and sisters, Elaine Hrycko and Shirley Schutz. She is survived by her children; Patricia (Alan) Rydberg, Deborah (Robert) Deppisch, Gary (Pamela ?Missy?) Gallaugher, Peggy (Arthur) Nesser, Mary (Brian) Comiskey, Janice (Mark) Ring, Jody (Kent) Rouse; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; special cousin, Florence; Wine Club friends, Leah, and Bette; and all her friends and helpers at Eastgate Manor. The family is grateful for the loving care and support she received while living there.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025, or to your local food pantry or favorite charity. Reach out and help someone in need, be grateful, and always say "thank you".



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24 beginning at 8 a.m. with prayers at 10:30 a.m., at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be private at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 23, 2019