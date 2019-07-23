Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church,
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gallaugher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mary Gallaugher


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mary Gallaugher Obituary
Dorothy Mary Gallaugher

Born: April 24, 1929

Died: July 20, 2019

"Dotty" Gallaugher of Crystal Lake, died peacefully at JourneyCare Woodstock surrounded by the love of her family.

Dotty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose proudest accomplishment was her family. After raising her family she worked at Carson Pirie Scott for 17 years and was a long time member at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Dotty enjoyed cooking, her BBQ ribs, potato salad, and Rice Krispie treats were family favorites. Always enjoying time with family and friends, she loved a party and a glass of sweet red wine. She was a good listener and always wanted to hear about you and your family. She will be truly missed my many and always have a special place in our hearts.

Dotty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard whom she married July 31, 1948 and sisters, Elaine Hrycko and Shirley Schutz. She is survived by her children; Patricia (Alan) Rydberg, Deborah (Robert) Deppisch, Gary (Pamela ?Missy?) Gallaugher, Peggy (Arthur) Nesser, Mary (Brian) Comiskey, Janice (Mark) Ring, Jody (Kent) Rouse; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; special cousin, Florence; Wine Club friends, Leah, and Bette; and all her friends and helpers at Eastgate Manor. The family is grateful for the loving care and support she received while living there.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025, or to your local food pantry or favorite charity. Reach out and help someone in need, be grateful, and always say "thank you".

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24 beginning at 8 a.m. with prayers at 10:30 a.m., at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be private at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now