Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
Dorothy R. Parola

Dorothy R. Parola Obituary
Dorothy R. Parola

Dorothy R. Parola of Oglesby died at 10:25 a.m. August 21, 2019 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. The very Rev. Gary Blake will officiate. Burial Will b n St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday in the church. The Rosary to be recited at 8:45 a.m.

Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesbyis in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy was born in LaSalle to Anton and Mary (Zaletel) Kastigar. She married Charles Parola at Navy Pier. He died September 12, 1988.

Dorothy was an administrative secretary at Illinois Valley Comm. College. She was a member of Holy Family Church. She was a past secretary of the Altar and Rosary Society, the Daughters of Isabella, AARP, Slovenian Women's Union of America, KSKJ Lodge and the Lady Elks.

She is survived by a daughter Rosemary Parola of Lake Zurich and Oglesby and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 5 brothers; Tony, Frank, Joe, Syl and Louis Kastigar and 3 sisters;Jennie Kastigar, Mary Marincic and Anne Dresen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
