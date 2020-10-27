1/
Dorothy Ruth Millard
Dorothy Ruth Millard

Born: April 9, 1921; in Tomah, WI

Died: October 26, 2020; in South Beloit, IL

Dorothy Ruth Millard, 99, of South Beloit, IL passed away at her home on Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 9, 1921, in Tomah, WI to Glenn F. and Elna P. (Hoffman) Beavis. Dorothy married Guy Bud Millard on September 16, 1939, in Dubuque, IA.

He preceded her in death on November 20, 1990.

Survivors include her children Gerald G. Millard of South Beloit, Richard D. Millard of Pell Lake, WI, Janice E. Toles of Phoenix, AZ, and Kathleen A. Smith of South Beloit; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons James G. and Thomas W. Millard; one sister Irene Jones; and one brother Douglas Beavis.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Eric Blachford officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Alden Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Memorials may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice at www.beloitregionalhospice.com/donate

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
