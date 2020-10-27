Dorothy Ruth Millard
Born: April 9, 1921; in Tomah, WI
Died: October 26, 2020; in South Beloit, IL
Dorothy Ruth Millard, 99, of South Beloit, IL passed away at her home on Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 9, 1921, in Tomah, WI to Glenn F. and Elna P. (Hoffman) Beavis. Dorothy married Guy Bud Millard on September 16, 1939, in Dubuque, IA.
He preceded her in death on November 20, 1990.
Survivors include her children Gerald G. Millard of South Beloit, Richard D. Millard of Pell Lake, WI, Janice E. Toles of Phoenix, AZ, and Kathleen A. Smith of South Beloit; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons James G. and Thomas W. Millard; one sister Irene Jones; and one brother Douglas Beavis.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Eric Blachford officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Alden Cemetery.
