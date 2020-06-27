Dorothy S. Bye
Dorothy S. Bye

Dorothy S. Bye passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020, in her home in Missouri where she had recently retired. Dorothy lived most of her life in Algonquin and graduated from Dundee High in 1953. Dorothy worked many years for Micros restaurant sales as a programmer and trainer on installed systems.

Dorothy is survived by her son Bob, daughter Lynn (Daniel), son Bill (Nadine), 6 grandchildren, Mason, Julia, Steven, Kristen, Danielle and Remi, 2 great grandchildren, Anastasia and Natalia, sister Emily, niece Wendy, brother Kurt (June), nephew Ken, sister-in-law Nancy, and nephew Drew (Carla). Her husband Al and oldest son Allan preceded her in death.

Dorothy maintained a sunny and friendly disposition all her life. Bill described her outlook on life as always sunny and 75 degrees.

For her family and friends, the world is emptier, but heaven is much brighter.

A memorial will be planned in the future at the grave site next to her husband when it is safe to travel and gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
