Dorothy W. Lovett

Born: January 4, 1932

Died: August 10, 2020

Dorothy W. Lovett, 88 of Crystal Lake, IL passed away on August 10, 2020.

She was born on January 4, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Edmund & Frances Wojciechowski.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Linda (Dan) McKnight & Steve (Darlene) Lovett, her grandchildren, Megan McKnight, Robert (Brittany Wilson) McKnight, Zachary (Alyssa) Lovett and Jennifer (Jordan) Powers; and her great-grandson, Jaxon Lovett. She is also survived by her special friend Gene Gorman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Mickey Wojciechowski.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, from 10am until the time of the memorial service at noon at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
