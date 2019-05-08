Dorothy M. Wukitis



Born: April 26, 1927



Died: May 6, 2019



Dorothy M. Wukitis, 92 of Huntley, died peacefully, May 6, 2019.



Dorothy was born April 26, 1927 in Chicago, the daughter of August and Della Behnke. On June 7, 1947 she married Joseph Wukitis.



Dorothy absolutely loved entertaining and was a great cook. She was a devoted wife and mother. Dorothy was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and she and Joe enjoyed, cruising and vacationing in St. Petersburg, Florida. She left her family and friends with many years of memories, especially Thanksgivings at Aunt Dorothy's and Uncle Joe's. She will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by beloved her son, Joe Wukitis, Jr. and cherished niece, Lynn Klein and many numerous nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 70 years, Joseph.



For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 8, 2019