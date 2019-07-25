|
|
Doug L. Thompson
The family of Doug Thompson, who passed away February 28 earlier this year, would like to invite all who knew him to join them in a celebration of life on Saturday, August 17 at Nikos Red Mill in Woodstock, IL beginning at 2pm.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and a memorial motorcycle ride out to the Thompson farm and back will also leave from Nikos parking lot at 1pm.
Please come whenever you can and join us with your stories and memories of Doug.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019