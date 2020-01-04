|
Douglas Edward Hertel
Douglas Edward Hertel, of Langhorne, PA, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 61. Born in Libertyville, IL to Dolores and the late Otto Hertel, Doug was a dedicated husband and father. Doug loved spending time with his sons, playing endless games of chess with Nick and spending time outdoors with Greg. Doug also enjoyed cars and racing, politics, and reading.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (nee Dilatush) Hertel, his sons, Greg (Maryellen) and Nick (Jillian), and his mother, Dolores Hertel. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve (Diane) Hertel, Brad (Jane) Hertel, and Glenn (Leslie) Hertel, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Doug's Life Celebration was held on Saturday, December 14, followed by his Memorial Service at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, PA 19067. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org.
Services provided by Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave, Langhorne, PA 19047.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 4, 2020