Douglas Loren Thompson
Born: May 22, 1956
Died: February 28, 2019
Douglas "Doug" Loren Thompson, 62, of Woodstock, passed away in his home on February 28, 2019.
He was born May 22, 1956 to Terry and Carol (Stilling) Thompson in Woodstock Illinois, where he lived his whole life. He was a proud third generation trucker and an avid mechanic.
He is survived by his parents; a brother, Brian; a sister, Lisa (Guiseppe); his children, Jami (fianc , Cody Sauber) and Erica Thompson; and a step son, Peter Maceika.
A memorial will be held later this summer at the Thompson family farm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doug's name may be made to the National MS Society.
For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 6, 2019