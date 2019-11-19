Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Niggemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas R. Niggemann Sr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas R. Niggemann Sr. Obituary
Douglas R. Niggemann Sr.

Born: June 15, 1948; in Medford, WI

Died: November 2, 2019; in Lake Zurich, IL

Douglas R. Niggemann Sr., 71, of Wauconda, IL passed away peacefully at Auberge at Lake Zurich on November 2, 2019. Born on June 15, 1948 in Medford, WI to the late, Regis C. and Donaldean P. (n e Trepanier) Niggemann. Doug was the loving husband of the late, Gayle M. (n e Nelson) Niggemann; cherished father of Joshua (Tena Niedzwiecki), Douglas Jr. (Brittany), Jacob (Krystal), and Kaitlin (Jon) Novak; patient grandfather of Alexa, Conrad, and Colette; brother to many; uncle to more; and biological father to Jamie (Renee) Newlin.

Throughout his life Doug was an avid sportsman and card player; enjoying baseball, basketball, hunting, fishing, cribbage, and pinochle. A mold maker by trade, Doug cofounded Dynasty Mold Builders in 1980, and was an avid supporter of many trade organizations, including the American Mold Builders Association, and the Tooling and Manufacturing Association of Illinois. Doug will be remembered by his family for his love of the outdoors, and his trade.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 23 at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda from 12-4pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wauconda High School Boosters, C/O Wauconda High School, 555 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084 or to the at .

For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -