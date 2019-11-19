|
|
Douglas R. Niggemann Sr.
Born: June 15, 1948; in Medford, WI
Died: November 2, 2019; in Lake Zurich, IL
Douglas R. Niggemann Sr., 71, of Wauconda, IL passed away peacefully at Auberge at Lake Zurich on November 2, 2019. Born on June 15, 1948 in Medford, WI to the late, Regis C. and Donaldean P. (n e Trepanier) Niggemann. Doug was the loving husband of the late, Gayle M. (n e Nelson) Niggemann; cherished father of Joshua (Tena Niedzwiecki), Douglas Jr. (Brittany), Jacob (Krystal), and Kaitlin (Jon) Novak; patient grandfather of Alexa, Conrad, and Colette; brother to many; uncle to more; and biological father to Jamie (Renee) Newlin.
Throughout his life Doug was an avid sportsman and card player; enjoying baseball, basketball, hunting, fishing, cribbage, and pinochle. A mold maker by trade, Doug cofounded Dynasty Mold Builders in 1980, and was an avid supporter of many trade organizations, including the American Mold Builders Association, and the Tooling and Manufacturing Association of Illinois. Doug will be remembered by his family for his love of the outdoors, and his trade.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 23 at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda from 12-4pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wauconda High School Boosters, C/O Wauconda High School, 555 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084 or to the at .
For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019