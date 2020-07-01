Douglas R. Raupp
Born: March 31, 1945; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 27, 2020; in Algonquin, IL
Douglas R. Raupp, age 75, passed away on June 27, 2020 at his home in Algonquin, Illinois.
Douglas was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 31, 1945 to Norbert and Ruby (Bolton) Raupp. He was raised in Arlington Heights by Norbert and Geraldine (Firnbach).
Douglas loved all things aviation from a young age, and it was part of his military service, career, family-vacations, and hobbies.
Douglas was commissioned a second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in January, 1968 after completing the Platoon Leaders Class. Upon graduation from Northern Illinois University, he was sent to flight training at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, FL. He was designated a Naval Aviator in July, 1969. In January, 1970 he was sent to HMH-462 in Southeast Asia, and then to HMH-463, in the Republic of Vietnam. After completing his overseas tour, Douglas returned to New River, NC with HMH-362 completing his active duty service in July, 1972. He joined the Selective Marine Corps Reserve in April, 1973 serving in numerous units and functions, which included an assignment as Commanding Officer of Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 776 from December, 1987 to December, 1989 at Naval Air Station Glenview. His decorations include the Strike Flight Air Medal with Number 24, in addition to numerous unit and service awards. Douglas retired from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve effective February, 1998 as a Colonel.
Douglas is survived by his sons, Scott (Deb) Raupp, Ash (Karen) Raupp, Grant (Karla) Raupp, and Trent (Stephanie) Raupp; his grandchildren, Clancy, Audrey, Nate, Rhys, Noah, and Katelyn; his siblings, Lois (the late Mike) Newcomb, Del (Karen) Raupp, Joan (Steve) Paukstis, Bill (the late Karol) Johann, Bob (Debbie) Johann, Ed Johann, and Jane (Todd) Lewers.
In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Susan Lee (Van Ellin) Raupp.
Douglas was a man of service to his Country, friends, and family. He was quick to make close-friends and was always helping people in big and little ways. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation to be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Cremation rites will be accorded privately.
The family wishes everyone to be safe in this time of coronavirus, and respects and understands that some may be unable to attend for health concerns or due to travel. If you are able to attend the visitation: Please follow funeral director's guidance; Social distancing will be observed; and Face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, the American Cancer Society, or the American Stroke Association in his memory would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.willowfh.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.