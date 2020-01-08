|
Duane D. Sperry
Born: January 11, 1947
Died: December 27, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Duane "Butch" D. Sperry announces his unexpected passing on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 72 years.
Duane was born on January 11, 1947 in Bemidji, MN. He lived in the McHenry, IL area with his loving wife and best friend of 38 years, Mary. He worked for Commonwealth Edison as a cable splicer for 30 years. After retiring from ComEd, he transformed his Ringwood residence into a self-storage facility. He and Mary ran Storage By Sperry for 20 years.
Duane founded the McHenry County Tumbleweeds in the late 1970's and for 20 years he shared his love for tumbling and coached many young athletes in the McHenry area.
Duane and Mary enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, bowling, landscaping and most recently spending the winter months at their North Port, Florida home.
Duane was a veteran of the US Army, and a Member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
Duane is survived by his wife, Mary; children Shane (Treasure) Sperry, Patrick Sperry, Karly Long, and Jamie (Cyndi) Kunzer; siblings Dorothy (Larry) Cruzen, Delores Smith, Donna (Wayne) Scheiner; grandchildren Dylan Sperry, Alyssa Long, Randy Larsen, Melanie Long, Ryan Long, Cameryn Kunzer and Brody Kunzer; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sperry and Wanda (Sutherland) Sperry; brother Don Sperry, sisters Denise Peters and Dion Sperry.
Visitation will take place at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 9:30am - 1:30pm.
Private Burial immediately following at Windridge Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Duane may be made to the .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 8, 2020