James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
Duane H. Reeves

Duane H. Reeves Obituary
Duane H. Reeves

Born: May 21, 1938; in Hampshire, IL

Died: January 29, 2020; in Huntley, IL

Duane H. "Sonny" Reeves, 81, of Huntley passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Sonny was born to Howard and Ethel (Bakley) Reeves on May 21, 1938 in Hampshire, IL. On July 19, 1958 he married his sweetheart Sandy Remus.

Sonny enjoyed being raised on a farm in Huntley and was a graduate of Huntley High School. While in high school, he began working with his Uncle Timer Bakley at Bakley Construction. In the early 60s his desire to drive truck led to a 55-year career of being a long-distance truck driver, with 38 of those years at Dean Foods. He hauled his last load at age 81. Sonny truly loved being on the road spending time with his family.

He will be missed by his wife, Sandy; children, Shelley (Bill) Isenhart, Chad Reeves, Missy (Dale) Erath, Casey (Deanna) Reeves; grandchildren, Dusty (Nina) Isenhart, Cody Isenhart, Adam (Katie) Reeves, Heidi (Vince) Romandine, Darren and Maddie Erath, Rebekah and Aaron Reeves, and great-grandchildren Colten, Tessa, Riley and Haylie Reeves, Sunny, Bode and River Isenhart; his siblings, Dorothy Piske, Deloris (Walter) Hayward, Donna (Mitch) Warner, Darryl (Sherrie) Reeves, David (Sharon) Reeves, Daniel (Pequita) Reeves, Deborah Reeves, and Deanna (Robert) Dominique; and sister-in-law, Linda Reeves.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald; and sisters, Delcia and Denise.

Funeral Services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley. Burial will follow in the Huntley Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 3 from 3 to 8 PM at the funeral home and will continue on Tuesday from 10 until the 11 AM service.

Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
