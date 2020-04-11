|
Dulcie A. Echternach (nee Dunker), 86, of Barrington, was born on December 6, 1933 to Fred and Alma Dunker and passed away on April 6, 2020. Dulcie was the loving wife of Gerald Echternach; for 66 years, together they pursued all life's adventures. She was the beloved mother of Steve (Jill) Echternach, Dave (Ingrid) Echternach, Kay (Tom) Kleeman and Lynn (Bill) Phelan; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Julie Bierzychudek) Echternach, Stephanie (Russ) Woodyard, Sophie and Ava Echternach, Griff Kleeman, Brian, Dan, Kevin and Sean Phelan; dear great-grandmother of Evelyn Woodyard. Dulcie was a teacher for 22 years at Arnett C. Lines Elementary School of Barrington and also a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church for many years. She'll be remembered by all those she took care of over the years for her loving ways as well as her passion for her flower garden. Dulcie will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington. Interment will be held privately for family at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate or to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. Visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family and eventually find details about the memorial service once we may gather in larger numbers.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020