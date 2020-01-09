|
Dusanka Kuhlmann
Born: December 16, 1949; in Emsdetten, Germany
Died: January 4, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Dusanka Kuhlmann, age 70, of McHenry, passed away Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 16, 1949 in Emsdetten Germany, the daughter of Krstan and Anica (nee Katic) Berich. Dusanka moved with her parents to the United States as a young girl. On October 19, 1974, Dusanka married John S. Kuhlmann in Gary, Indiana. On January 6, 1978 they welcomed a daughter, Anica Sutherland.
Dusanka was a Librarian Page for many years with the McHenry Public Library. She loved all animals, especially dogs, cats and horses. The riding style Dusanka participated in was called English Hunt Seat. She and her horse, Easy to Please, enjoyed their time together whether they were competing in horse shows or just taking a relaxing ride at the home stable. Dusanka shared her love of horses with Ana and they spent many years riding together. Ana shares her mom's love of animals and is passing that love on to her son, Jack. Dusanka's grandson, Jack Sutherland Camerano, was born on October 7, 2016 and was the light of her life.
In addition to John, Dusanka is survived by her daughter, Anica (Michael) Camerano; grandson, Jack Camerano; brother, John Berich; many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Sophia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-8 P.M. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:30 P.M. at St. Sava Serbian Monastery, 32377 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville. Burial will follow in St. Sava Monastery Cemetery.
For more information please call 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 9, 2020