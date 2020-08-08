Dwight Dixon



Born: August 19, 1938



Died: May 15, 2020



Dwight Dixon, age 81, died peacefully at home on May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a forty year resident of Johnsburg, Illinois. Dwight was born August 19, 1938 in Takoma Park, Maryland and spent his formative years in Buffalo, NY.



Dwight is survived by his loving wife and partner of fifty years, Carol Dixon, son David and daughter Cheryl Buccelli (Thomas), Lake Forest, IL; grandchildren, Robert, Garrett, Joseph and Lauren; sister, Alice Weber, Dunedin, FL; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Dixon and followed in death by his brother Donald on July, 18, 2020.



Dwight received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University at Buffalo, NY. He earned a Masters of Business Administration from Lake Forest School of Management - Illinois.



Dwight designed an X-ray Spectrometer for NASA Project Surveyor while at Philips Electronic Instruments, NY. At Delco AC Electronics, he built inertial guidance systems for Project Apollo, and installed and serviced the Aerospace guidance systems for Titan II missiles in Arizona. Dwight fulfilled his passion for boating while selecting and developing new materials for outboard motor, stern drives and their other products for seven years in Marine Engineering at OMC Corp. in Waukegan, IL. Dwight had an interest in plastics and worked for fourteen years at Baxter Healthcare in Round Lake, IL. His emphasis was on material product development and manufacture using thermoplastic formulations for medical supplies and products. Dwight developed unique materials and was granted a company Technical Achievement Award for developing an "Adhesive for Bonding Polycarbonate to Vinyl" and also U.S. Patent 4,225,688 for "Copolyester Compositions with Superior Solvent and Impact Resistance". He continued to formulate compounds at Avient (formerly, PolyOne, GLS Plastics), in McHenry, IL, developing plastics and thermoplastic elastomer compounds and consulted well into his retirement.



Dwight enjoyed many varied pursuits; scuba diving, photography, collecting antique cameras, boating, building custom cars, real estate, and Airstream camping. Dwight and Carol were twenty-five-year members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club Int. and the Northern Illinois Airstream Club (NIAC). Dwight served as NIAC President from 1999-2000. They travelled extensively with their Airstream trailer throughout the USA, Mexico and Canada visiting the many parks and natural landmarks, and attending Airstream rallies. Dwight enjoyed sharing his knowledge of engines, and Airstreams and was always available to assist with technical questions.



Dwight and Carol wintered nine years at a senior community in Dunedin, Florida. They enjoyed warm winters and had many fond memories amongst good friends.



Dwight was an adventurous person and his life was an interesting journey. He will be missed by his family and friends.





