Dylan Paul Wetzel
Dylan Paul Wetzel, 28, passed away on June 1, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL. He was the beloved son of Eric and Teri Wetzel. He was the loving brother of Brittany (Kyle) Foundry. He was the cherished grandson of Don and Linda Alberts and Gregg Amundson. He was the Godson of Dan Tomaschko and Suzie Petronzi. Dylan was a nephew, cousin, and a friend to all.
Preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Barbara Wetzel and Marty Amundson.
Dylan lived his life by brightening each room he entered, always leaving his loved ones with a smile on their faces. He dreamed of making a difference in the business world, enjoyed outdoor concerts with his friends, was an avid golfer and a sports enthusiast, on and off the field. He always found an aspect of "home" in his favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Thielen Foundation (thielenfoundation.org), a foundation that aims to empower youth to reach their full potential or NAMI Chicago (namichicago.org), a local chapter of a nationwide organization that is actively working to stop the stigma around matters of mental health.
A Facebook Live Streaming Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1pm, on the Querhammer & Flagg Facebook Page. In honor of Dylan, a social distancing drive through Celebration for family and friends will be available from 1:45pm - 3pm at Querhammer and Flagg Funeral Home. All guests paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home and follow signage in the funeral home parking lot. The Family invites you to leave a favorite photo or memory by visiting www.mem.com/09206156. For information call the Funeral Home at (815) 459-1760.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.