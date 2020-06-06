Dylan Paul Wetzel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dylan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dylan Paul Wetzel

Dylan Paul Wetzel, 28, passed away on June 1, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL. He was the beloved son of Eric and Teri Wetzel. He was the loving brother of Brittany (Kyle) Foundry. He was the cherished grandson of Don and Linda Alberts and Gregg Amundson. He was the Godson of Dan Tomaschko and Suzie Petronzi. Dylan was a nephew, cousin, and a friend to all.

Preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Barbara Wetzel and Marty Amundson.

Dylan lived his life by brightening each room he entered, always leaving his loved ones with a smile on their faces. He dreamed of making a difference in the business world, enjoyed outdoor concerts with his friends, was an avid golfer and a sports enthusiast, on and off the field. He always found an aspect of "home" in his favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Thielen Foundation (thielenfoundation.org), a foundation that aims to empower youth to reach their full potential or NAMI Chicago (namichicago.org), a local chapter of a nationwide organization that is actively working to stop the stigma around matters of mental health.

A Facebook Live Streaming Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1pm, on the Querhammer & Flagg Facebook Page. In honor of Dylan, a social distancing drive through Celebration for family and friends will be available from 1:45pm - 3pm at Querhammer and Flagg Funeral Home. All guests paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home and follow signage in the funeral home parking lot. The Family invites you to leave a favorite photo or memory by visiting www.mem.com/09206156. For information call the Funeral Home at (815) 459-1760.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
01:45 - 03:00 PM
social distancing drive through Celebration for family and friends
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
01:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved