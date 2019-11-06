|
|
Dylan Torres
Born: August 8, 1995
Died: November 2, 2019
Dylan Torres, 24, of Woodstock, Illinois passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a long battle with addiction.
Dylan was born August 8, 1995 in McHenry, Illinois to Rudy and Natalie Torres. Dylan woke up fighting his addiction every single day and always found it in his heart to give his all to his family, his church, and his community. He loved his family and all those around him. He was a dedicated member of his church and enjoyed helping others through kindness. In a society that turns their back on those in greatest need, he was a beacon of hope for so many. Dylan was an addict but that did not define his life. His legacy is one of persistence, tenacity, love, compassion, and a firm belief in Jesus Christ.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Natalie Torres and Rudy & Amy Torres; Siblings Chloe Jean (Russell) Crandall, Ryley William Torres, and Charlotte Mae Torres; grandparents Beverly & Rudy Rivera and Marilynn Russell; close friends Cole Newman and Ed Schoolcraft; and many relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents Rudy Torres Sr. and William Hazen.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7th at 3 pm with service to follow at 4 pm at Christ Life Church: 13614 W Jackson St, Woodstock, Illinois.
For information contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 6, 2019