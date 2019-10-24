|
|
Earl A. Campbell
Born: January 4, 1918; in DeWitt County, IL
Died: October 22, 1019; in Beloit, WI
Earl A. Campbell (Hoppie), 101, of Clinton, WI, died Tues., Oct. 22 at the Suites at Beloit Assisted Living in Beloit, WI.
Earl was born Jan. 4, 1918 to Thomas A. and Reba (Gilbert) Campbell in DeWitt County in Illinois. He retired from A.A. Anderson's, Harvard, IL, after 46 years of service. He was in the U.S. Army from 1936 to 1939. Earl married Martha Kasten on July 26, 1939 in Dubuque, Iowa.
He liked fishing and hunting with his son, grandsons, and grand-daughter. He also enjoyed watching his son, Jim, barrel racing with his son's and 3 grand-daughter's.
He is survived by one son, 4 grandsons, a granddaughter, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grand-daughter.
Pre-deceased by one son, one grand-daughter, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, wife Martha; 75 years of marriage, parents, and daughter in-law Sharon.
The visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Kasten of Jordan, MN officiating. Burial will be in Dunham-Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 24, 2019