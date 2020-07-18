Edeltraud Schmitt
Born: April 20, 1944; in Germany
Died: July 12, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Edeltraud "Oma Danny" Schmitt, age 76, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL.
Danny was born on April 20, 1944, in Germany, the daughter of Walter and Henriette (Decker) Rudolph. On December 26, 1970, Danny married the love of her life, Dale Schmitt and they spent 49 wonderful years together.
Danny emigrated from Frankfurt Germany in December of 1970, with her daughter Claudia, and they started a new life with her loving husband Dale.
Prior to moving to America, she apprenticed in fashion design, modeling and interior decorating. While settling into her new life in America, she adapted quickly with her strong work ethics which eventually lead to her starting her own wallpapering business while also managing her husband's Company, New Trend Construction. Later in life she maintained and added her special touches decorating at her daughter's salon, International Hairways; it was there that she adapted the role as the salon's "customer relations ambassador", engaging in interesting discussions with the customers while also having fond relationships with all staff members, (if you worked with "Oma" you knew how to fold a towel and clean to her high standards!... she was lovingly called "Oma" by all who met her.
Her greatest joy was the birth of her granddaughter Greta. She played a major role in her upbringing, teaching her so many values and they traveled Europe together. She was Greta's biggest fan in the audience of all ballet performances for JSSB as her cheers were heard by all. She was fiercely proud of all of her accomplishments. She also loved Patrick, her son-in-law's child, as if he were her own grandson when they met at the age of 10.
Danny enjoyed dancing with a passion, going to the Opera and playing cards with her friends, gardening, flower arranging, crocheting and cooking. She loved reading, history and a good discussion about International politics, but most of all she loved traveling to her second home in Frankfurt and from there she traveled Europe with a lust to see the things on her "bucket list".
Danny brought her German ancestry and ethics to America. To truly know this remarkable woman is to know that she was strong willed and sharp minded, she had a cunning sense of character and didn't mince words. She was a great story teller and had an infectious laugh. She was a good wife and home maker, a loving (Grand) mother, and if she was your friend... she was your friend till the end.
Danny is survived by her loving husband Dale of Crystal Lake; daughter, Claudia (Peter) Heinz of Crystal Lake; and grandchildren, Margarete "Greta" Heinz and Patrick Heinz. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Henriette Rudolph; and former husband, Bernd Berntheusel.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1p.m. to 3p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry. A Private Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home chapel.
Due to the current health crisis, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcome, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Everyone who is able to attend the services will be required to wear a face masks to enter the funeral home and practice safe social distancing protocol.
