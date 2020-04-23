Edgar Emil Finke Born: November 4, 1924; in Addison, IL Died: April 21, 2020; in Marengo, IL Edgar Emil Finke, 95, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of April 21, 2020 with his loving wife Dolores at his side in his home in Marengo. He was born on November 4, 1924 in Addison to William and Emma (Ahrens) Finke. He married Dolores Jost on April 14, 1951 in Villa Park. They moved to their farm in Marengo in 1955 where they spent the rest of his life and were members of Zion Lutheran Church. He was a hard working farmer, school bus driver, and worked at FS McHenry County. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and loved square dancing with his wife. In his later years, he enjoyed doing puzzles, collecting Farmall miniatures, and working in the garden. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was able to witness "Game 7"!! He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; his children, Alan (Marilyn) Finke of Elmhurst, Linda (Doug) Hemmingsen of Burnsville, NC, Anne (James) Frisbee of Candler, NC, and Karen (Anthony) Winston of Markham; his two sisters, Verna Brackmann of Marengo, Lillian Schaper of Elmhurst; a sister-in-law, Grace Finke of Aurora. He was the cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 20 and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service is being held at 1pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oak Brook Terrace. Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, the graveside service will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Marengo-Union Funeral Home Facebook page. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.A special thank you to his granddaughter, Sara, and to Transitions Hospice.Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo, IL 60152. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.