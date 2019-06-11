Edith Maycroft



Born: February 17, 1925



Died: June 9, 2019



Edith Maycroft, 94, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1925 in Venezuela to John and Anna (nee Gunderson) Christiansen.



Edith was united in marriage on June 25, 1952 in Chicago to Ira Maycroft; they celebrated 32 years of marriage until his passing 1984.



Edith will be deeply missed by her loving sons, Earl (Faith) Maycroft, Keith (Rachel Oliver) Maycroft, David (Nancy) Maycroft and Chuck Maycroft, cherished grandchildren, Kristen (Christopher Sr.) Hagen, Bethany and Eric Maycroft, Mark (Sandy) and Matt (Pam) Landvick, Luke, Ian and Victoria Maycroft, Nicole, Marissa and Benjamin Tims; great-grandchildren, Mickey, McGwire, Christopher Jr., Logan, Kyle, Payton, Rylen, Jaylen, Braylen, Porter, Deklen and Addison, son-in-law, John Tims. Many loving nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Tims; and by her nine siblings.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, from 5 PM until 9 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Visitation will resume on Thursday, from 12 Noon until the 1 PM funeral service at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Crystal Lake Union Cemetery, Crystal Lake.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crystal Pines Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 335 N. Illinois St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.