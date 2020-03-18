|
Edmond James Roth
Born: February 17, 1930
Died: March 7, 2020
Edmond James Roth, 90, was born February 17, 1930 to Alfred and Rose (Hinger) and and passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at his home.
On August 20, 1949 he married Carole Scofield and together they raised 2 boys, Edmond James II and Hal Jeffrey.
With a passion for woodworking and helping others, Jim lived a life of service. He was one of the founding members of the Woodstock Rescue Squad, he worked with a canine search and rescue team, and he volunteered at a local wildlife rehabilitation center.
At age 60, needing to find purpose following the passing of his wife, Jim joined the Peace Corps where he served several years in Africa building desks for an orphanage. He also spent time in India and in Mexico building shelters for those in need.
To know Jim was to like him. He befriended everyone he crossed paths with. He was quick to smile and he had a distinctive laugh which was infectious.
Left to cherish his memory are his precious wife Katie, daughter-in-law Barb Roth(Jim), 6 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren including Peyton, with whom he had a very special bond with. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alfred, Sisters Lillian and Rosemary, wife Carole, his boys Jim and Hal, and an infant grandson.
Even in death, Jim continues to serve. Per his request, his body was donated to the University of Texas Medical Science Department so that others can further their education.
The family would like to express our utmost love and gratitude to Katie's family, including Katie and Jennifer, for keeping Jim out of trouble and being there for him when we couldn't.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020