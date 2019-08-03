Northwest Herald Obituaries
Edna M. Melvin


1937 - 2019
Edna M. Melvin Obituary
Edna M. Melvin

Born: January 7, 1937; in England

Died: July 31, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Edna M. Melvin, 82, formerly of Crystal Lake passed away July 31, 2019.

She was born January 7, 1937 in England to Jack and Millie Birch. In 1959 she arrived in the United States where she resided since then. Edna loved her daily walks around Crystal Lake with friends. Knitting was a one of her passions and with her talent she enjoyed making afghan blankets for children and family.

Edna is survived by her sons, Tony (Amy) and Garry (Tricia) Melvin; her grandchildren, Courtney, Cole (Sasha), and Garry Jr.; her sister, Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barb.

There will be a gathering from 2 to 5pm on Sunday, August 11 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.

Memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice at www.journeycare.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
