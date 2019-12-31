|
|
Edna S. Bruzzino
Born: October 7, 1924
Died: December 29, 2019
Edna S. Bruzzino, 95, of Crystal Lake passed away on December 29, 2019. She was born in Chicago on October 7, 1924 to Richard and Bertha (nee Schunk) Carlberg, the second to last of nine children.
On February 5, 1942 she married Ralph Bruzzino. They were married 54 years before his passing in 1996. Together they raised three children in Chicago before moving to Crystal Lake 31 years ago. Edna was a dedicated homemaker and a wonderful baker of cookies and pies. She enjoyed her family and crafting, and after Ralph passed, going to the casinos with her girlfriend, Doris.
She is survived by her children, Dolly (the late Dave) Kosak, Diana (Joe) Castaneda and Robert Bruzzino; grandchildren, Michael (Nancy) Kosak, Cheryl (Bryan) Smith, Kimberly Washington, Jackie (Mark) Dennis, and Christopher Castaneda; great grandchildren, Bradley, Nick, Cullen, Emma, Justin, Josh, Jon, Nathan and Noah; and a loving extended family made up of many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, from 10 am until the time of a service at 12 noon at Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edna's name can be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct, Glenview, IL 60025 or at www.journeycare.org.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019