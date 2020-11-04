1/1
Edward A. Mass
1939 - 2020
Edward A. Mass

Born: May 9, 1939; in Elgin, IL

Died: April 14, 2020; in Chicago, IL

Edward A. Mass, age 80, of McHenry, Illinois passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020.

Edward was born on May 9, 1939 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Herman and Neva (Lusted) Mass. On February 28, 1993, he married Wanda L. Rowe in Las Vegas, NV.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, Wanda (Rowe) Mass; children: Mark (Karen) Mass, Andrew Mass, John (Micki) Mass, James (Jeanine) Mass, Kathleen (Tom) Lutz, Michael (Lisa) Mass, Kristin (Aaron) Milberger; grandchildren: Katie, Maggie, Mary Bridgett, Lily, Emma, Fiona, Evan, Madeline, Owen, Oliver, Gwyneth, Colin, Tommy, Samson, Ezra, and Evangeline. Edward is further survived by his sister Melinda Mass as well as many nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Neva (Lusted) Mass, and his sister Anita McMahon.

Memorial mass will take place on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11:30 A.M., at Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry IL. The service will be live streamed through the church's FaceBook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to USS Massachusetts Memorial Committee, Inc. Attention: Rich Angelini, USS J. P. Kennedy Jr. DD-850, 5 Water St, Fall River, MA 02721

For more information contact the funeral home at www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry
NOV
7
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
live streamed through the church's FaceBook page
