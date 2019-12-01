|
Edward H. Mungle
Born: April 10, 1947; in Woodstock, IL
Died: November 27, 2019 ; in Woodstock, IL
Edward H. Mungle 72, of Woodstock died Wednesday November 27, 2019 at his home in Woodstock.
He was born in Woodstock on April 10, 1947 to Gerald and Eleanor (Schmarje) Mungle.
He was a veteran serving in Vietnam for the U.S. Army.
He worked at T.C. Industries for many years. He enjoyed hunting and gardening and watching sports. He loved his grandchildren, he was loved and will be missed.
He is survived by three daughters Debra (Adam) Majewicz, Lori (Diego) Juarez and Jamie Mungle; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters William, Ruth (Ken) Brodeske, Ginnie (Frank) Piska, Mary (Paul) Kleven and Gary.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Bud.
The visitation will be at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock on Tuesday December 3, 2019 starting at 10 am until the funeral service at noon.
Burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park.
Call the funeral home at 815 338 1710 or see our website at slmcfh.com for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2019